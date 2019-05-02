Other victims from fatal Snapchat crash

Dennis Sales, 44, was a passenger in the car that collided with Shania McNeill on Sunday morning. Photo supplied exclusively to The Daily Telegraph.

Dennis Sales, 44, was a passenger in the car that collided with Shania McNeill on Sunday morning. Photo supplied exclusively to The Daily Telegraph.

Dennis Sales and Ken Morrow are lucky to be alive after the car they were travelling in was hit by an oncoming vehicle whose driver, a young woman, was posing for a Snapchat video.

But the western Sydney men, musicians returning home from a gig just after 1am on Sunday morning, will be unable to work or perform for months, or longer, as they recover from the accident in which the driver of the car that veered onto the wrong side of the road died.

Dennis Sales is still in intensive care. Picture: GoFundMe

Ken Morrow has a shattered wrist.

Mr Morrow, 61, has been released from hospital with a shattered wrist, while Mr Sales, 44, was placed in an induced coma and is still in intensive care with serious internal injuries.

As well as playing the keyboard in their band Rogue Syndicate, Mr Morrow is a contractor with the NBN. Mr Sales, the band's lead singer, runs Nepean Valley Sound, a company that provides audio equipment for events.

The looming financial burden has prompted the creation of a GoFundMe page to support Mr Sales, Mr Morrow and their families whose lives have been turned upside down.

"The past few days have been a whirlwind of emotions," Mr Morrow's daughter Chelsea wrote on Facebook.

Dennis Sales surrounded by his children in intensive care. Picture: Daily Telegraph

"I am very sad to hear that driver of the other car lost their life, but at the same time from what I've read and watched, I believe they were playing with death.

"To think that my dad and his friend nearly lost their life is a tragedy in itself. The outcome could've been so much worse."

Ms Morrow wrote she was not pressuring anyone to donate to the GoFundMe page but admitted it was a "tough time for both families".

"It pains me to see anyone go through this kind of stress when they played absolutely no part in it," she wrote.

Mr Morrow’s daughter Chelsea (left) and wife Norelle (right).

Shania McNeill, 21, from Queensland, died when the Suzuki Baleno she was driving ploughed into the Nissan Micra Mr Morrow and Mr Sales were travelling in at Berkshire Park.

Police are now investigating a Snapchat video that allegedly shows Ms McNeill in the driver's seat, posing for the camera while the engine revs loudly and a passenger screams, "Shania!".

Ms McNeill then momentarily changes expression from looking happy to looking scared and shocked before the camera pans to the ground and the video cuts out.

Oncoming headlights can be seen at the beginning of the video.

Shania McNeill, 21, was driving the car that swerved onto the wrong side of the road. She died at the scene. Two friends in the car with her survived with minor injuries.

According to The Daily Telegraph, police are also investigating reports Ms McNeill was "playing chicken", weaving in and out of oncoming traffic prior to the crash.

Ms McNeill was in the Suzuki with two friends, Faeda Hunter, 20, who was filming on her phone, and Hazel Wildman, 23.

Ms Hunter was trapped in the front seat of the vehicle and had to be freed by officers from Fire & Rescue NSW.

Ms Wildman, travelling in the back of the Suzuki, was able to free herself from the wreckage.

Ms Hunter and Ms Wildman returned to Snapchat the day after the accident and posted selfies from hospital.