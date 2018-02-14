Snapchat taunts spark Rocky assault and prison term

JAILED: Jenna Lamb will serve time in jail for the vicious assaults on two people in late 2016.

JAILED: Jenna Lamb will serve time in jail for the vicious assaults on two people in late 2016. Contributed

A WOMAN admits she "lost it” the night she unexpectedly came face to face with the person who had been taunting her through Snapchat.

Jenna Colleen Sarah Lamb, 20, appeared in Rockhampton District Court today to deal with the consequences of that fateful crossing of paths on December 19 in 2016.

Defence barrister Ross Lo Monaco explained how Lamb, who had been drinking rum at the Zodiac, had exchanged Snapchats throughout the night with Abigail Stonequist, an acquaintance she had known for two-and-a-half months.

Mr Lo Monaco said these pictures and messages were designed to make Lamb jealous and due to the nature of the program deleting messages, there was no evidence preserved of what was exchanged.

He said when the pair crossed paths on William St on their way to and from a nearby Caltex Service station, witnesses who were present described Lamb as saying, "here's the ho who won't shut her mouth”.

Mr Lo Monaco quoted Lamb saying, "when I saw her I just lost it”, "I put down my bag to fight her and he got in the way”.

Crown Prosecutor Alex Baker said Ms Stonequist's partner-at-the-time Sam Blackman stepped in the way and he was punched in the face five to six times, after which time he fell and hit his head before she pursued and punched Ms Stonequist four times to the face, breaking her jaw in two places.

She described the assaults as "persistent and protracted” striking at vulnerable parts of the body requiring the victims to be transported to the Rockhampton Hospital for treatment.

Mr Blackman had swelling to his eye and cheek bone and Ms Stonequist was flown to Brisbane to have a titanium plate fitted to her broken jaw.

Subsequently, Lamb was charged with assault occasioning bodily harm and grievous bodily harm. She pleaded guilty to both charges.

The prosecution revealed Lamb's criminal history, which featured previous acts of violence and obstruction of police, did her no favours for the judge who was weighing up her punishment.

Mr Lo Monaco said his client was deeply remorseful and although being young and drunk wasn't an excuse for her behaviour, he read out a subsequent exchange between the women through Facebook where Lamb sought to apologise for the harm she called Ms Stonequist.

He tendered character references which showed Lamb now had an added maturity and was seeking to improve her life and develop a career.

Judge Michael Burnett sentenced Lamb to two years six months in prison, eligible for parole in four months time on June 13.

.