SnapRockhampton: Join the happy-snap celebrations

Rick Hornagold shared this photo a pooch enjoying some bubbles for The Morning Bulletin's #SnapRockhampton campaign. Rick Hornagold

TODAY is the big day, the culmination of the #SnapRockhampton campaign.

Join in the social media celebrations across Australia, as happy-snappers share what makes their home town great.

Central Queensland submissions have been streaming in for weeks, with residents keen to show off the region's incredible scenery and their favourite people.

To get involved all you have to do is snap, hashtag your post #SnapRockhampton and share on our Facebook page, or on Instagram or Twitter.

Just remember to use the #SnapRockhampton hashtag and ensure your post is public so we can share it with others.

Photos from Instagram and Twitter will appear automatically at themorningbulletin.com.au/snaprockhampton

We will be gathering the best of the photos posted on our Facebook page to create beautiful online galleries for all to see online and in the paper.