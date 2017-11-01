SnapRockhampton: What you love to do in CQ

WE asked and you delivered.

The Morning Bulletin's #SnapRockhampton campaign truly captures the diversity of our beautiful region.

Hobby photographers and professionals have been busy snapping what they love to do in Central Queensland.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Whether it's cracking a beer camping at the beach, or jumping on the mountain bike for a weekend ride; you've captured it all.

Next, we want to know "What you love".

All you have to do is snap, hashtag your post #SnapRockhampton and share on our Facebook page, or on Instagram or Twitter.

We will run a selection of your photos online and in print.

Budding photographers will be joining similar quests in capital cities and regions across the country as part of the News Corp initiative in partnership with Canon Australia and Harvey Norman Photo Centre.

#SnapRockhampton will culminate in a big day of snapping on November 22.