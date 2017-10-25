Sneak peek at Rocky's new bar opening this weekend

BREWERS: Catie Brewer at Saleyards Hotel with the local rum and gin distributed from their distillery.

AFTER brewing an idea for Rocky's very own distillery six years ago, Warren Brewer's dreams of creating the region's favourite liquor was finally coming true.

Warren and his wife Catie started their distilling journey back in January after jumping at the opportunity to renovate an old pub on Gladstone Rd into a future haunt for fine liquor enthusiasts.

Since distributing the refreshing gin and spiced rum around the region, Warren is excited to finally open the doors tomorrow to the new bar area at Rockhampton's Saleyards Distillery where locals could enjoy the flavours of CQ liquor at it's heart.

"Our aim is to introduce the area to a unique liquor that's reflective of our region," he said.

The newly renovated bar kept the character of the old building but boasted impressive views of the brewing room filled with brass distillers working their magic.

Warren is among six major partners in the distillery saying it was important to create a humble place for Rocky residents to enjoy their unique brew.

"We really tried to capture the essence of summer with the gin so it would suit the CQ climate," he said.

"The gin focuses on citrus and floral notes which shine through and make it really refreshing burst of zest."

Warren wanted the same passion put into the making of the Billy Goats Gin to transfer across to the Capricorn Spiced Rum.

"The rum is a spiced rum that is made with Central Queensland molasses from down around the Burnett area," he said.

"It's aged five months in a mix of European and American oak and then spiced with all natural spices.

"It tastes absolutely amazing, completely different to a lot of other spiced rums because there is no sugar added."

After a wave of support from local business in Yeppoon all wanting a taste, Warren said it was now time to introduce the flavours to the rest of Rocky with their grand opening this Saturday.

"We are ready for the city of Rocky to come and embrace our hard work and enjoy the liquor," he said.

A night of live music accompanied with excellent liquor, great food and some mega raffle prizes can be expected at the launch night on October 28.

"Hopefully our brew starts to become a local favourite rum and gin for the whole community to enjoy," he said.

DETAILS

When: Saturday October 28.

Time: 5:30pm

Where: 52 Gladstone Rd, Allenstown

Dress: Smart Casual

Tickets: $60 presale, also available on the door

Includes canapes, 4 drink tickets, lucky door prizes, live music

www.saleyardsdistillery.com