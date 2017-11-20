Sneak peek: CQ's exclusive business partnership takes shape

Evan Treacy and Haylee Cotter will be opening a combined hairdresser and tattoo studio combining the talents of Thieves and Beggars with The Arrows End Tattoo.

AS the privacy paper was pulled from the huge window, the start of Rocky's newest partnership edged closer to opening day.

Final touches were put on 151 East St today as Thieves and Beggars and The Arrow's End Tattoo Parlour combined their talents in the same space.

After a big weekend of moving, co-owner of Thieves and Beggars, Evan Treacy and owner of TAETP, Haylee Cotter, unveiled their new space to The Morning Bulletin in an exclusive preview.

Check out the gallery below for photos of the region's only tattoo parlour/barber shop.

The store will open tomorrow for a full day of business but welcomed anyone to come by and have a look.