SNEAK PEEK: First look at 'world-class' coast lagoon

SKY HIGH: A drone shot of the Yeppoon Lagoon Precinct ahead of the grannd opening today.

A VISION created 18 years ago has finally come to fruition for Livingstone Shire mayor Bill Ludwig who labelled the design of the Yeppoon lagoon the "best in Australia" ahead of the opening day tomorrow.

Cr Ludwig stood among busy tradesmen and women this morning as finishing touches were added to the $53m Yeppoon Foreshore Revitalisation Project.

With sunny weather expected for the opening day tomorrow, Cr Ludwig said hundreds were expected to pour into the lagoon precinct to enjoy the free celebrations put on by the coast council.

More than 2000 ice creams were on ice ready for tomorrow with a free sausage sizzle, live entertainment and a fireworks display also expected at the afternoon celebrations.

"The backyard blitz is well and truly under way for the official opening of the culmination of the project that has rolled out over the last two years," he said.

"When we started we said we would have a world-beater of a design.

"I think it's the best in Queensland and even the best in Australia- and it's here on the Capricorn Coast in our region."

Cr Ludwig reflected back to the first vision for the foreshore in 2000, saying the long term planning was worth it.

"We saw the facilities in other areas like Cairns and Townsville and we know this offering is as good as any of those," he said.

"We had the best input from community, the best designers and I would like commend Woollam Constructions on the job they've done."

Cr Ludwig said the precinct would be a "flagship" for tourism- targeting local to international audiences.

Costing just over $2 million a year to maintain, including life guards and security, Cr Ludwig insisted the lagoon would pay for itself.

"It's world class- the precinct will lure private sector investment and tourism," he said.

"We started with a high cost for the Keppel Kracken but it was significantly lower than anticipated.

"We will be working hard to refine maintenance programs to see how cost effectively we can deliver this."

Environmentally concious technology had also been incorporated into the design which Cr Ludwig said would make the precinct "cost effective and energy efficient".

Cr Ludwig will be joined by leaders including Member for Capricornia, Michelle Landry and Member for Keppel, Brittany Lauga to cut the ribbon at 3pm tomorrow.

"There's a lot to be proud of, I'm very thankful for State and Federal Government for its brilliant support," he said.

The Coalition Government invested $10 million into the project, with the Queensland Government contributing $25 million and Livingstone Shire Council providing $10 million.

Lagoon Grand Opening event