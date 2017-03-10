Sneak peek inside one of CQ's most luxurios homes

Never feel left out of the party with this open-plan kitchen and dining space with a waterfall benchtop breakfast bar and room for more at the dining table.

LOCATED in Rosslyn, just minutes from Keppel Bay Marina and local beaches, this breathtakingly unique home offers you quality, design and size on one level of living, that is truly a rare find.

The contemporary coast home sits on a 1/4 acre at 13 Peninsular Place, Rosslyn and is on the market for offers over $699,000 to Yeppoon Real Estate.

The property provides privacy with a peaceful outlook that you could only enjoy coming home to. Features include: