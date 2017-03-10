Sneak peek inside one of CQ's most luxurios homes

LOCATED in Rosslyn, just minutes from Keppel Bay Marina and local beaches, this breathtakingly unique home offers you quality, design and size on one level of living, that is truly a rare find.
The contemporary coast home sits on a 1/4 acre at 13 Peninsular Place, Rosslyn and is on the market for offers over $699,000 to Yeppoon Real Estate.
The property provides privacy with a peaceful outlook that you could only enjoy coming home to. Features include:
- Four generous bedrooms, all with built-ins, fans, air con and security screens
- Breathtaking master suite with picturesque outlook, designer WIR and relaxing open ensuite with freestanding bath, double shower and separate toilet
- Large open plan living area with spectacular 13 foot square form ceiling that has been thoughtfully designed to provide ample natural lighting and air flow
- The chef's kitchen is the heart of the living area with a view of the entertaining and pool area. It boasts a 30mm cascade stone island bench with sink, breakfast bar, double drawer dishwasher and stylish pendant lighting. The oven is a 900mm Omega gas five-burner stove and the cabinetry is finished in satin 2pac with soft close drawers. There is plenty of storage in this stunning kitchen with the walk-in pantry.
- Off the main living you will find the air-conditioned media room and separate home office
- The remaining three guest/kids bedrooms are housed in a wing of their own and can be closed off with a cavity slider and serviced by a bathroom and separate toilet games area.
- The main living area, master suite and games room have direct access to the inviting outdoor entertaining areas that overlook the inground pool and backyard. Established gardens offer a private retreat to entertain or simply relax with the family.
- There is side access to the quarter acre, fully fenced block with room to park the boat and/or van. A 6 x 5m Colorbond shed is positioned at the rear of the block, ideal for storage, workshop or even a gym. Concrete paths surround the home and offer a clean and complete finish to the property.
- The double auto garage provides extra height, storage and easy access directly to the kitchen.
- This home offers so many extras including crim safe security screens, split system air conditioners throughout, bamboo flooring to the main living areas, high ceilings and more.