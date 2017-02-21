Sneak peek inside Rockhampton Council chambers

Funding for the new Rockhampton hockey fields will be discussed in closed session during the Rockhampton Regional Council's meeting today. Pictured is hockey player Jamie Dwyer back in Rockhampton.

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council will meet for their ordinary meeting this morning, on the agenda are:

1. A 'smart parking solution' is on the agenda as council looks at Stage 1 of the sensor layout.

Essentially, the system will link up with motorists' phones to provide drivers and council workers with parking information.

2. Tourism operations are on the agenda as council takes on a greater role in the sector.

3. A summary budget management report for the period ended January 21, 2017 will be presented.

4. Long-term water supply for regional development is listed in closed session.

5. The $946,894 in State Government Get Playing Plus funding to the Rockhampton Hockey Association Inc's new facility to be developed in Parkhurst is listed for closed session.