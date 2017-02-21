34°
Community

Sneak peek inside Rockhampton Council chambers

Amber Hooker
| 21st Feb 2017 9:26 AM
Funding for the new Rockhampton hockey fields will be discussed in closed session during the Rockhampton Regional Council's meeting today. Pictured is hockey player Jamie Dwyer back in Rockhampton.
Funding for the new Rockhampton hockey fields will be discussed in closed session during the Rockhampton Regional Council's meeting today. Pictured is hockey player Jamie Dwyer back in Rockhampton. Chris Ison ROK171214chockey1

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council will meet for their ordinary meeting this morning, on the agenda are:

1. A 'smart parking solution' is on the agenda as council looks at Stage 1 of the sensor layout.

Essentially, the system will link up with motorists' phones to provide drivers and council workers with parking information.

2. Tourism operations are on the agenda as council takes on a greater role in the sector.

3. A summary budget management report for the period ended January 21, 2017 will be presented.

4. Long-term water supply for regional development is listed in closed session.

5. The $946,894 in State Government Get Playing Plus funding to the Rockhampton Hockey Association Inc's new facility to be developed in Parkhurst is listed for closed session.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  rockhampton hockey association rockhampton regional council tourism

Science Festival seriously awesome

CALLING everyone who wants to see, hear and be a part of something totally cool: this is where you need to be this March.

Drink where the cool kids do this summer

There are a bunch of new bars open in Brisbane, make sure you're there!

CHECK out these new funky bars.

Discover Brisbane’s laneway gems

Brisbane's laneways will surprise you.

NOT all of Brisbane City is as it seems…

Top five things to experience this summer in Brisbane

Tangalooma is amazing if you're keen for a dive, kayak or swim.

THIS summer get out and explore your capital city.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Is Brisbane the new arts and culture capital?

Check out GOMA's latest exhibition - it's all about hair! GOMA 10 Ambassador Patience Hodgson visits Nervescape V 2016 by Icelandic artist Hrafnhildur Arnardóttir (aka Shoplifter), commissioned for ‘Sugar Spin: you, me, art and everything’ at the Gallery of Modern Art, Brisbane. Photograph: Natasha Harth, QAGOMA

THE rest of the world should be envious of this line-up!

Critically injured: Family's bid to bring Rhys back home

Critically injured: Family's bid to bring Rhys back home

Man critically injured in Canadian snowboarding accident

BREAKING: Police capture alleged escaped Rocky prisoner

Adrian Boughton escaped from the Capricornia Correctional Centre Low Security Prison Farm

Alleged escaped prisoner found hiding out close to prison

Yeppoon welcomes 100sqm fitness expansion

SNAP TO IT: Yeppoon Snap Fitness' Jordan Lobegeiger, Joy Stephan and Luci Blachard. The gym has an exciting new service on offer

This was previously only available in Australia's larger cities

REVEALED: 38 new CQ projects to deliver 229 jobs

Construction cranes on the Mooloolaba skyline.

There are 11 projects to be funded in Woorabinda

Local Partners

Rockhampton shoppers spend more than capital city

Is this the sign of a better economy, or are we just paying more at the check-out?

Why Rocky's runners are racing to join the latest craze

Competitors head for home at the Rockhampton Parkrun at the Botanical Gardens.

Rockhampton parkrun to celebrate first anniversary next month

LIVE COVERAGE: Global superstar to rock Mackay in 2017

A major concert is set to rock Mackay this year.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk will announce a superstar guest

Busby Marou call Rockhampton show 'best gig' of career

Jeremy Marou and Tom Busby play to a 2,600 strong crowd at The Great Western

GALLERY: Can you spot yourself in Busby Marou's 1000s strong crowd?

How Stay at Home Mum blogger Jody Allen struck it big

Jody Allen and Walt Collins will co-host the Seven Network's Stay at Home Mum television series from April.

Jody Allen's star continues to rise at incredible speed

LIVE COVERAGE: Global superstar to rock Mackay in 2017

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk will be joining Mackay Mayor Greg Williamson and Cairns Mayor Bob Manning to announce the superstar guest.

Robert Irwin introduces Jimmy Fallon to wild guests

Robert Irwin introduces Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon to a cuddly sloth.

ROBERT Irwin continues Steve's legacy.

MOVIE REVIEW: Trespass Against Us a 'tender' crime film

Michael Fassbender and Brendan Gleeson in a scene from the movie Trespass Against Us.

Tough British film about criminal clan proves touching

Crocodile, hippo fears as I'm A Celeb filming hit by flooding

Flooding hits the set of I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here!

Fears crocodiles and hippos could infiltrate I'm A Celeb camp

Small screen users make switch to smaller screens

In this photo taken Oct. 16, 2013, a girl plays Supercelll's Hay Day game on an iPad. The Finnish 'Clash of Clans' mobile game maker Supercell said Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2014, it plans to launch its third game next month on a tide of soaring revenues and profits. The new game, 'Boom Beach,' will be launched in March. It's been tested in Canada and Australia, ranking fifth in both countries' iPhone app store lists, according to the company. (AP Photo/Lehtikuva, Milla Takala) FINLAND OUT

The digital age generation makes the switch

Nadia visits Coast to escape Married At First Sight drama

Married At First Sight's Nadia Stamp takes a breather from the show's drama at Mooloolaba.

MAFS bride unwinds on the Coast ahead of commitment ceremony

‘I didn’t stuff it up like you have’: Plibersek on Q&A

“I didn’t stuff it up the way you have stuffed it up, George”: Tanya Plibersek.

Plibersek lashed out at Brandis to plenty of applause

Granny Flat and 2 Story Brick Beachside Home

784 Scenic Highway, Kinka Beach 4703

House 6 3 2 $519,000

Suitable for separate extended family living or use downstairs as a Granny Flat/Parents Retreat Etc. this home has the lot and can never be built-out with the...

$339,000. BRICK 4 BEDROOM. 2 BATHROOMS. DLUG.

15 Maple Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $339,000

$339,000! New and rented out for $380 per week. Fenced allotment and beautiful views to the mountains. Adjacent to the Central Queensland University, 25 minutes...

Four Mile, 434ha Grazing Pastures

245 Four Mile Road, Bouldercombe 4702

Rural 4 2 2 $2900000

The family home is perfectly positioned on the rise over looking these amazing improved grazing pastures. Displaying four bedrooms, spacious lounge, combined...

Lifestyle Opportunity Priced to Sell!

93 Monaco Drive, Zilzie 4710

Residential Land This is your opportunity to build your family home on a level ... $80,000 Firm

This is your opportunity to build your family home on a level 900 m2 block of land just minutes away from the beach! Backing onto the golf course and just a stroll...

Unique Home/ Great Price!

157 Kerrigan Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 1 $199,000

Welcome to this charming high set home, complete with unique original features. Conveniently located in Frenchville and not far from all amenities. Features...

Waterfront views, Start Designing

105 Larcombe Street, Kawana 4701

Residential Land This beautiful 844m2 block is perfectly positioned overlooking the Fitzroy River, giving ... $259,000

This beautiful 844m2 block is perfectly positioned overlooking the Fitzroy River, giving you a perfectly flat block, a blank canvas waiting for you to create the...

Pool, Shed and a Deck!

17 Harwood Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 2 2 Auction on Site...

Conveniently located this home has everything a growing family would require. Step inside and be greeted by rich, polished timber floors and open plan living. ...

MALABAR, Lake Mary Road On Scenic Limestone Creek

354 Lake Mary Road, Lake Mary 4703

Residential Land Approximately 155 acres of prime lifestyle real estate on 354 Lake Mary ... $439,000

Approximately 155 acres of prime lifestyle real estate on 354 Lake Mary Road. Featuring Lime Stone Creek as your back boundary giving you a guaranteed unlimited...

$189,000 NEG. 3 BEDROOMS ON 850m2 ALLOTMENT. ACCESSS ON BOTH SIDES.

68 Dee Street, Koongal 4701

House 3 1 1 $189,000...

Ideal first home. Built on a large 850m2 Allotment. Access to the property on both sides.. Plenty of room for a large Shed. Open plan Lounge, dining and kitchen. ...

Four Mile, 434ha Grazing Pastures

245 Four Mile Road, Bouldercombe 4702

4 2 2 $2.90 Million

The family home is perfectly positioned on the rise over looking these amazing improved grazing pastures. Displaying four bedrooms, spacious lounge, combined...

Rocky rentals close to the mark

For Rent sign in front of new house

Far better placed than other CQ cities

Popular island resort sells to loaded international investor

OUR PICK: Chris Foey's colourful shot of one of Gladstone's great tourism hot spots, Heron Island.

International investor snaps up piece of Gladstone paradise.

Expert: Why renters, home buyers may struggle

Matusik Property Insights director Michael Matusik.

What's next for the city's housing market

Massive seaside development of 3200 lots

DESIRABLE LIFESTYLE: The masterplan for the proposed Elliott Heads Estate.

"There's nothing else left along the coastline of Queensland now"

Potential home buyers punished for doing the 'right thing'

Should I go to university or buy a house?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!