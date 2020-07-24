SNEAK PEEK: Inside this $3m Hamptons-style country club

SEACHANGE Toowoomba residents Leon and Barbara Spencer are so excited to try out the amenities in the over-50s resort's new $3 million country club, they've already bought a lawn bowl set to use on the private green.

"I've never played bowls in my life, but I've bought some to give it a go - just hope we don't play for sheep stations is all," Mr Spencer joked.

The pair and dozens of other residents were given an inside look at the luxurious new community space inside Seachange Toowoomba, which has been slowly developed by Pradella Property Ventures since its inception 18 months ago.

PPV head of marketing and operations Mia Pradella said the Hamptons-style country club, which was built by the Toowoomba team of Hutchinson Builders, featured a bowling green, heated pool, cinema, gym, dining hall and leisure area.

"All of our country clubs have a different theme and flavour to them, depending on the style or clientele," she said.

"This is definitely a Hamptons feel so we've really looked at the details like the cornicing, all the roofing the mouldings on the walls.

"We've really spent a lot of time looking into the detail to make sure it's impeccable.

"This one has got a really strong flavour and theme to it."

Photos View Photo Gallery

Mr Spencer said he and his wife had not regretted the move to Seachange a year ago, saying he bought the townhouse in the gated community just two days after seeing it.

"Our yard is actually more spacious than the home that we left," he said.

"That's why we first saw it on the Monday and signed up for it on the Wednesday.

Country Club at Seachange Toowoomba.: Country Club opens at Seachange Toowoomba.

"Though it's a big decision, we knew what we'd bought was unique so we didn't want to hesitate.

"The summer house is fantastic, with the pool table and games up there, but when this up, with the gym, the cinema and the heated pool, a whole new range of opportunities."

The country club will fully open later this year.

For more information, head to seachangelifestyleresorts.com.au.