Sneak peek of long-awaited $25M hospital carpark

AFTER months of speculation, parking fees for Rockhampton Hospital's new $25million carpark have been revealed.

Before construction of the 597-space carpark began in December 2017, residents of Rockhampton were voicing their concerns over parking fees, with many saying they wouldn't be able to afford to park there.

Rockhampton Hospital executive director Wendy Hoey said residents were kept in mind during the whole process, as she understood the financial worries locals had.

"We've worked really hard with the Queensland Government to make prices as reasonable as possible,” she said.

Wendy Hoey at the new Rockhampton Hospital carpark. Allan Reinikka ROK151118acarpark

"For our patients and visitors, the carpark will be $2 an hour going up to $10 maximum for a day's parking.”

Commenting on community feedback received during construction of the four-level carpark, Ms Hoey said paid parking was always on the cards.

"We've said from the very beginning that this would be a paid carpark,” she said.

"We've considered the regional nature of the hospital and as we've promised all along, we have made it as affordable as possible for everybody.

"There has been a lot of talk about it and how expensive it was going to be but I think $2 an hour is pretty reasonable to use what is a magnificent building.

"The community told us from the beginning loud and clear that they were worried about the fees and the capacity for regional people to be able to use the carpark.

"We did everything we could to make the feed reasonable so that people will come and utilise what is a great building.”

Hoping to have the construction finished by December, Ms Hoey said the hospital was aiming to have the carpark open in January or February.

"It's going really well and we are really pleased with progress,” she said.

After getting off to a slow start, build project manager Peter Abood said the large number of workers had helped put construction back on track.

The new Rockhampton Hospital car park. Allan Reinikka ROK151118acarpark

"We are up over 400 in manpower in total,” he said.

"There is just short of 300 tonnes of steel and 4000 cubic metres of concrete just in the building alone.

"Construction was slow at the start, but it has marched on through and we are hoping to hit our target date.”

Concessions will be available for people with special circumstances, according to Ms Hoey.