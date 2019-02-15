Sneak peek of luxurious units before opening in two weeks

STYLISH LIVING: The Penthouse has an open plan floor plan with the kitchen and living area.

STYLISH LIVING: The Penthouse has an open plan floor plan with the kitchen and living area. Jann Houley

ROCKHAMPTON'S newest skyrise building is set to open at the end of the month with some residents even moving in next week.

Tradies are now putting the finishing touches on the Skyview Apartments overlooking the Fitzroy River on Victoria Pde.

Managing director of Statewide Property Group and local developer behind the project, Stephen Schravemade, said there had been a lot of demand from the residents wanting to move in.

Nine of the 12 units have been sold, with mostly young professionals and investors who will put in corporate tenants, ie medical or professional staff while they are in town,” he said.

"One of the big drawcards is you can walk straight into town, you don't need a car.”

"There is a huge sweat at the moment on executive rental properties.”

Construction began on the project in December 2017 and eight apartments were sold before builders even turned the shovel.

EARLY DAYS: The beginning of the construction

There are two units on each floor, each with two bedrooms.

The top floor has the penthouses which have higher ceilings of 4.9 metres and more luxurious finishes.

There are now three apartments left on the market, the two penthouses and apartment no.8 as featured in The Morning Bulletin Real Estate Guide inserted in today's paper.

There are stylish and modern touches throughout the apartments, from stone benchtops and breakfast bar in the kitchen, fully ducted air-conditioning and ceiling fans throughout, ceiling-to-floor tiled bathrooms, big balconies and much more.

Photos View Photo Gallery

The building was designed by award-winning architects Cottee Barker.

Each apartment has balconies with views from the north to the south over the Fitzroy River, out to the Berserker Ranges and down at the nature at Col Brown Park.

"We're a bit unique because it is such a small complex, we're not a big complex... a lot of the older complexes and skyrises are quite big,” Mr Schravemade said.

"So there is only 12 units to use one lift, it is really exclusive.

"The results speak for themselves.”

After four years of planning and 10 different building designs later, Mr Schravemade is pleased to see the end result.

READ HERE: Reasons behind three-year delay for Rocky units

"I'm very relieved... happy... satisfied... we spent a lot of time getting it right,” he said.

Mr Schravemade explained they took a lot of time to research other skyrises and what went well in other buildings.

"I think it just took us that time to get the product right and we're really proud of it, we don't think there is anything like it,” he said.

"We really introduced the high level of finishing.”

Statewide Property Group has development a number of properties in town, including Allenstown Central, Edington Central (Berserker), Gracemere Central, Metro Motel and The Icon (The Range).

"We're always turning over stock, we've got some other commercial projects we are looking at and some other unit complexes that are in the early stages,” Mr Schravemade said.

"We believe in the town and I think at the moment the signs are good for the economy.”

Skyview Apartments: Skyview Apartments on Victoria Parade Rockhampton open in a few weeks

SKYVIEW APARTMENTS:

Three apartments left for sale, see The Morning Bulletin Real Estate Guide

24 Victoria Pde, Rockhampton

Every apartment has a balcony overlooking the Fitzroy River

12 units in total

Seven storeys

All residential, no hotel or restaurants on site

$8million project

Construction began in December 2017

Estimated completion by end of February 2019