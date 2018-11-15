Menu
SNEAK PEEK: River Heads Mango Lodge takes shape
Travel

SNEAK PEEK: Rustic Mango Lodge set to wow visitors

Blake Antrobus
by
15th Nov 2018 12:00 AM
FOR Suzanne Denton, nothing beats bubble baths and bubbly on the porch, overlooking the wilderness at River Heads' Mango Lodge.

The new self-contained timber lodge is the latest addition to the Fraser Coast RV Park.

And the cabin will set a new standard in RV staying when it is opened later this month.

Currently undergoing certification, the lodge, built with solid timber slabs, was developed over two-and-a-half years.

The site has been made wheelchair friendly with ramps at the entrance and a roll-in shower in the bathroom.

Ms Denton, the manager of the RV Park, said the lodge offered a genuine "Australiana and pioneering theme".

"It's been a long journey to get it up and running but it's been worth it," Ms Denton said. "Everything in the lodge has been thought through, we used our own timber to construct the furniture, we got a restored 150-year-old wood stove transported up from NSW and even got vintage jars and crockery for the kitchen.

"There's a lot of attention to detail in the timber slabs as well."

But Ms Denton said the crown jewel was the balcony bathtub, with visitors able to take in the sights of the mango tree and surrounding wilderness while enjoying a bath and a glass of wine.

"We've been going for a very natural one-of-a-kind experience," she said. "Sunsets around the area are magical during the evening and there are even kangaroos that come and visit through the day." A bush kitchen and amenities block, constructed around the same theme, have also been installed at the RV park.

Ms Denton said she expected Mango Lodge would be ready for bookings by the end of the week.

Booking are available here.

fraser coast rv park mango lodge river heads suzanne denton tourism travel
