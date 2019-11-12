Sneak peek: U2’s set list ahead of Brisbane concert

BRISBANE, prepare to be captivated as U2 kick off the Australian leg of their Joshua Tree Tour tonight.

Suncorp Stadium will tonight host the superstar band, with giant screens shipped in to make sure even the worst seat of the house has a great view of the show and won't miss a thing.

Fans will hear some of U2's greatest hits as the band makes up for lost time.

The last time they toured Australia was in 2010 with their U2 360° tour - but every other tour since has bypassed our shores.

Bono and The Edge of U2 perform at Mt Smart Stadium on November 08 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

The band arrived in Brisbane on Sunday night and had plenty of downtime before their show tonight - perhaps adjusting to Queensland's sweltering temperatures.

The Courier-Mail understands the band has been enjoying some relaxation before the show while staying in the city's trendiest new accommodation: The Calile Hotel.

A hotel guest revealed they spotted superstar frontman Bono relaxing on a cabana by the pool of the hotel while enjoying food from Hellenika.

Bono & Band U2 arrive in Brisbane on Sunday Pictured: Nathan Richter/BackGrid

The Calile Hotel has increasingly become the new destination for our star visitors, recently welcoming Shawn Mendes and author Tara Moss.

Tonight's show promises to be an unforgettable experience. At U2's most recent performance in New Zealand they played fan favourites including I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For, With or Without You, Sunday Bloody Sunday and Beautiful Day.

After tonight's show in Brisbane, the band will head to Melbourne, Adelaide, Sydney and Perth.

Note: while setlists are subject to change, check out U2's setlist from their recent Auckland as a guide to what they may perform tonight.

U2 setlist - November 9 at Mount Smart Stadium, Auckland NZ

1. Sunday Bloody Sunday

2. New Year's Day

3. Bad

4. Pride (In the Name of Love)

The Joshua Tree

5. Where the Streets Have No Name

6. I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For

7. With or Without You

8. Bullet the Blue Sky

9. Running to Stand Still

10. Red Hill Mining Town

11. In God's Country

12. Trip Through Your Wires

13. One Tree Hill

14. Exit

15. Mothers of the Disappeared

16. Angel of Harlem

Encore

17. Elevation

18. Vertigo

19. Even Better Than the Real Thing

20. You're the Best Thing About Me

21. Beautiful Day

22. Ultraviolet (Light My Way)

23. Love Is Bigger Than Anything in Its Way

24. One