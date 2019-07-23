Menu
Findlay Knox, played by Darren McMullen in the new Seachange.
SNEAK PEEK: What Brunswick Heads looks like as Pearl Bay

Javier Encalada
by
23rd Jul 2019 12:00 PM
BRUNSWICK Heads has offered its charm and natural beauty to become Pearl Bay in the latest reboot of the new series of Seachange.

The popular TV series, created by Northern Rivers producer Deb Cox in the late 1990s, now has a screening date for its first episode - August 6.

But what does Brunswick Heads look like in the series?

Here is a preview.

 

Northern Rivers actor Jon Bell is also part of the new Seachange cast.
The first look of the Northern Rivers idyllic setting happens at the very beginning, as the story is set and the characters introduced.

Twenty years on, after the breakup of her marriage and then losing her job, Laura Gibson finds herself questioning her place in the world.

But when she returns to the beachside paradise of Pearl Bay she finds her estranged daughter Miranda about to give birth to a baby that Laura knows nothing about.

She is not the only one returning to the seaside town.

 

Lillian Liano (played by Kate Lister) and Zac Bell (played by Alex Tarrant) in a scene from the new Seachange.
With dodgy land deals now threatening Pearl Bay and stormy weather on the way, Laura will learn that her family and her town need her as much as she needs them.

Brunswick Heads looks stunning.

The first 10 minutes of the episode are but a tourism ad for Byron Shire that is set to bring visitors to the area.

Mullumbimby and Billinudgel locations are also featured on the first episode.

 

Ben Russo, played by actor Dan Wyllie.
Actor Brooke Satchwell plays Miranda Gibson, Laura's elder daughter and an avid environmental advocate fighting against sand mining.

In the process, 'evil' forces are trying to turn Pearl Bay into a development-heaven with tall towers and shopping centres.

Sounds familiar?

 

STARS: Sigrid Thornton and Brooke Satchwell is a scene of the new Seachange series.
There is also a number of Northern Rivers residents in support roles and as extras, so the first episode quickly turns into a race to spot the most locals we know.

The series stars Sigrid Thornton, Brooke Satchwell, Dan Wyllie, John Howard, Kerry Armstrong, Darren McMullen and Katrina Milosevic.

