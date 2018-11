The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was tasked to Heron Island at 2.17pm yesterday to assist a snorkeller.

A SNORKELLER had breathing issues after an incident off the Central Queensland coast yesterday.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was tasked to Heron Island at 2.17pm yesterday to assist the person.

The service reported the snorkeller showing signs of respiratory distress on arrival after accidentally ingesting an unknown amount of salt water.

The patient was taken to Gladstone Hospital for further treatment.

