Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Daniel McConnell is going to the Olympics with his wife Rebecca. Picture: AAP Image/Tracey Nearmy
Daniel McConnell is going to the Olympics with his wife Rebecca. Picture: AAP Image/Tracey Nearmy
Sport

‘So surreal’ for first-time Olympian

by Russell Gould
16th Jun 2021 2:15 PM | Updated: 2:41 PM

Husband and wife duo Daniel and Rebecca McConnell will tackle their first Olympics as a married couple after being named to spearhead Australia‘s mountain bike charge in Tokyo.

It will a combined seventh Olympics for the veteran cycling couple, with Daniel set to become the first Australian mountain biker to compete in four Games.

Six more athletes were confirmed as Tokyo-bound on Wednesday, including Lauren Reynolds, who becomes the first Australian BMX rider to make three Olympics.

Logan Martin, who was crowned world champion last week, and Natalya Diehm will make history as Australia’s first Olympic BMX freestylers when the discipline makes its Games debut in Tokyo.

Another debutant, Saya Sakakibara, who was born in Japan, completes the women’s BMX racing team for Tokyo.

“To be honest, it feels so surreal,” Sakakibara said.

“It’s been a dream since I was a little girl to go to the Olympics – to actually reach that goal is amazing.

“The story doesn’t end here though – I’ve made my first Olympic team selection, but the journey starts here.

Martin, from Queensland, is still completing hotel quarantine after returning from claiming his second world championship title in Montpellier, France.

“I‘m extremely stoked to not only be selected on the Australian team for the Tokyo Olympic Games but also to be the first Australian ever to be going to the Olympics for freestyle BMX, that’s massive,” Martin said.

“Becoming the world champion for the second time is really something special, and to do it just a month out from the Olympics was perfect for my selection onto the team.”

Originally published as ‘So surreal’ for first-time Olympian

Just In

    Cruel Magpies blow

    Cruel Magpies blow
    • 16th Jun 2021 2:31 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ road closed as trailer slips off car

        Premium Content CQ road closed as trailer slips off car

        News The incident occurred about 11.30am on Wednesday.

        Ridgelands school kids gearing up for iconic campdraft

        Premium Content Ridgelands school kids gearing up for iconic campdraft

        News There will be four days of camping, food and drinks service, as well as...

        Teen hospitalised after crashing on CQ road

        Premium Content Teen hospitalised after crashing on CQ road

        News Paramedics took him to Rockhampton Hospital following the incident.

        REPLAYS: St Brendan’s V Shalom in Payne Cup, Cowboys comp

        Premium Content REPLAYS: St Brendan’s V Shalom in Payne Cup, Cowboys comp

        Rugby League Qld schoolboys rugby league: Catch the two game replays on this website.