‘So wrong’: School’s extreme virus measure

A Thai school has taken drastic action to ensure its pupils don't contract coronavirus - making them attend class from the safety of a plastic pod.

In Thailand social distancing measures have started to relax, but the The Wat Khlong Toey School in Bangkok has chosen to continue strict measures to keep kids and teachers coronavirus free.

Photos show a mix of young and teen students at studying and playing with toys while completely encased in a square frame and clear plastic.

Their faces are adorned with masks and the pods are spaced at least 1.5m apart.

While the kids can see one another, they cannot physically touch or play together, showing what growing up in a socially distanced world looks like.

Two young girls at the The Wat Khlong Toey School in Bangkok play on the floor in their plastic pods. Picture: Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images

A young boy sits at his desk underneath his protective covering. Picture: Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images

An older student studying in the pandemic. Picture: Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images

When sat at their desks, the casing covers the front and sides but is open at the back.

Extra sinks have been installed along with soap dispensers and hand sanitiser so pupils can wash their hands easily.

There is also a temperature scanner at the entrance for when the young pupils arrive.

The Thailand school recently reopened its doors to 250 students in July and so far have had no cases of the virus among pupils, proving that while today's classrooms look very different, the extreme method appears to be working.

Reaction to the move hasn't been met with praise though, with some expressing concern it was akin to locking "kids in a cage".

"This is so wrong. These poor children will grow up disturbed. Horrible times," one person wrote on Twitter.

"That's so sad but unfortunately necessary if irresponsible governments insist on opening schools," another added.

One person said: "Wrong, so wrong."

The pods at desk are open at the back. Picture: Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images

In Australia, children have returned back to the classroom except for Victoria where students went back to remote learning as strict stage 3 and stage 4 lockdown rules have been enforced.

Schools that have students attending are following social distancing measures, but have faced issues implementing guidelines with young children.

In the classroom, the 4sq m rule does not need to be adhered to, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said back in April.

A primary school in China went viral earlier in the year for making kids wear hats with large wings to help them keep apart.

The one-metre handmade contraptions were designed to help the kids understand and observe social distancing - but looked pretty uncomfortable.

First graders back to school in Hangzhou, with social distancing headgear



The long horizontal plumes on Song Dynasty toppers were supposedly to prevent officials from conspiring sotto voce with one another while at court—so social distancing was in fact their original function! pic.twitter.com/0AOKsWE1xH — eileen chengyin chow (@chowleen) April 27, 2020

Every child's colourful design was different, with one child making hers from white balloons and another making hers to look like a tree trunk.

