SOAKED: Over 110mm falls in overnight storms

RAIN, hail, and shine.

That sums up the start to this weekend for Central Queensland nicely.

After storms rolled through the region on Friday afternoon and into the evening, some areas woke to an early morning hail storm on Saturday.

Residents in Mount Morgan were thrilled to wake up to as much as 110mm had fallen as a result of two storms after a week of bushfires.

At the top of the range, one resident recorded 46mm, while another resident in town recorded 110mm, as well as a small hail storm.

"42mm at Razorback Rd and still pieces of hail in the table drain at 8am." PHOTO: Steve Hughes

At Horse Creek, 80.5mm fell from overnight storms and rain.

Down the range in Bouldercombe, one person recorded 36mm saying they also received a small hail storm overnight.

At Mudic Gully near Mount Morgan, the Bureau of Meteorology had officially recorded 96mm in the past 24 hours, up to 9.20am.

Parts of Wowan received between 28mm and 37mm.

At Prospect Park in Bauhinia, a welcome 32mm fell.

South west of Baralaba, Olenga station saw 42mm fall.

At Dingo, residents were excited to see 48mm fall, along with large hail stones, in an afternoon storm.

"48mm and decent size hail outside Dingo within an hour." PHOTO: Tayla Petersen

Continuing inland, Orange Creek near Biloela was over the moon to receive 31mms.

Residents in Banana recorded falls of up to 18mm and nearby Goovigen recorded 43mm.

North of Theodore at Lonesome Creek, 41mm fell overnight and this morning.

South of Theodore at Southend, as much as 37mm was recorded.

Sainsbury Park at Theodore recorded their biggest fall of the year, measuring 39mm in the rain guage this morning.

West of Theodore, at Glenoran, heavy falls saw 84mm of rain drench the area.

Hail broke the rain gauge and coated 'Fairholme', southwest of Theodore, like snow after a storm which saw and esitmated 50mm fall.

"Gauge is broken but maybe 50mm of rain/hail at Fairholme, 30km southwest of Theodore." PHOTO: Jack Walker

Near Thangool, 58mm was recorded in one spot, while 42mm was recorded in town.

Heading south, some of the biggest falls were recorded.

Smaller falls of around 40mm were recorded in and around Bajool.

Bororen received 78mm and hail over night, while further south at Miriam Vale falls of 95mm were recorded.

South west of Miriam Vale, in the Colleseum area, as much as 126mm of rain was recorded from overnight storms.

Agnes Waters saw as much as 110mm fall.

"105mm at Agnes Water in the last two days." PHOTO: Marisa Farlow Costanzo

Back towards Rockhampton, Kabra saw a very welcome 29mm and Westwood saw 14mm.

In Rockhampton, falls were hit and miss, with some locations seeing more than 50mm, like in Frenchville where 65mm fell.

In Berserker, one person recorded 35mm, and in Park Avenue 25mm was recorded.

At Nermibera, as much as 37mm was recorded.

Towards to the coast, Keppel Sands recorded an overnight total of 90mm, while Zilzie saw a total of 46mm, Lammermoor a total of 39mm, Pacific Heights a total of 18mm and Byfield a total of 20mm.

"Total for the last 24 hours...31mm at Nerimbera." PHOTO: Pheobe Buffet

With most of the storm and rain activity easing off during the day today, the region can expect to see sunshine by the afternoon.

In the Central Highlands, the forecast for the rest of the day is for blue skies and a sunny afternoon, with a maximum daytime temperature expected to be around 30 degrees.

In Capricornia, any chance of light showers will clear by midday, leaving clear skies and warm weather for the rest of the day.