SOAKED: Rocky gets a month’s rain in a day

ROCKHAMPTON received more than a month’s rain in one day.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Rosa Hoff said that in the 24 hours from 9am on Wednesday, 34mm fell in the bureau’s Rockhampton gauge.

“That’s actually just over the amount we’d normally expect to get in Rockhampton in the entire month of July on average,” she said, the average being 31.85mm.

Ms Hoff said a low pressure trough and an upper trough overlapped to provide the heavier total.

Since then, “we’ve still been getting a few millimetres around Rockhampton and a couple around Yeppoon”, but for Rockhampton, “the best chance of rain is behind it”.

“When it’s gone, it’s gone,” Ms Hoff said.

Thanks to cloud clover, by 3.30pm today the city had reached only 19 degrees of an expected top of 21.

Ms Hoff said that temperatures would rise to 25 on Friday and Saturday, but next week would bring nights “a little bit on the chilly side, down to single digits most likely”.

Regardless, skies will be “fairly clear and fairly sunny”.