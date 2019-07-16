Soap star swaps Summer Bay for Hervey Bay
LOVED Home and Away star Lynne McGranger aka Irene and partner Paul McWaters have enjoyed a return visit to Hervey Bay.
The Sydney-based couple was here for a mix of private business and leisure in a two-day stay which included a night out at one of the city's premier dining venues.
Speaking to the Chronicle at the Vinyard Restaurant and Bar at Urangan, the pair were happy to pose for a photo and praise two of the region's best assets.
On tasting the signature Hervey Bay scallops Lynne joked - "I inhaled them... they are delightful".
Paul added - "this is the absolute best place to see whales".
"I know you can see them elsewhere... We've been whale watching in Maui too but you only see them from a distance," he said
"Here, they come right up."
A short stay on this occasion meant they didn't have time to venture out on what was the first few official days of whale-watching season.
But Paul said they'd previously seen many whales on a September trip and would "definitely be back".
The couple was due to fly out on Tuesday.