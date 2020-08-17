Menu
Isaac Regional Council Mayor Anne Baker welcomed Alliance Airlines CEO Lee Schofield (right) and Peabody Energy General Manager Mark Turner from the first of the scheduled Brisbane-Moranbah-Brisbane flights operated by Alliance.
News

Soaring prices a thing of the past at regional CQ airport

Kristen Booth
17th Aug 2020 6:00 PM
ALLIANCE Airlines CEO Lee Schofield said today’s flight to Moranbah did what the company did best - arrive and depart on time.

The first of the Alliance operated flights between Moranbah and Brisbane arrived at the Central Queensland mining town this morning.

“We’ve had an eye on (Moranbah) for many years, since it became a monopoly a few years ago,” Mr Schofield said.

The 80-seat Fokker 70 jets will operate seven flights a week, with potential to increase the schedule as demand rises.

To celebrate the launch of the partnership between Alliance and Peabody, customers across the region can access discounted fares of $139 for the first week of operation.

Although, Mr Schofield said locals could expect affordable prices to continue.

“That’s a real focus for us,” he said.

“Many residents and workers have their horror stories of what fares have been like, but we like to think those fares are a thing of the past.”

Isaac Regional Council Mayor Anne Baker was at Moranbah Aerodrome today to welcome the first flight.

“This is a great day for the Isaac region,” she said.

“Council has been advocating for a long time to have a second airline offering regular scheduled flights to and from Brisbane, and now it’s happening.

“Competition is good for consumers, and we expect our residents will see the benefits of this second carrier in the cost and convenience of future flights.”

The airline previously operated scheduled services between Emerald and Brisbane on behalf of Virgin, all of which were suspended on March 24 following the collapse of Virgin Australia.

Mr Schofield said Alliance continued to offer charter flights, but the commercial flights would depend on what happened with Virgin Australia and its plans for regional services.

