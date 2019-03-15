Where your car is most likely to be stolen
CAR thefts have spiked nearly 50 per cent in Queensland over the past four years, new figures reveal, as the State Government moves to rejoin a national vehicle theft reduction body.
The Courier-Mail can reveal Police Minister Mark Ryan will sign Queensland back on to the National Motor Vehicle Theft Reduction Council, reversing a decision made by the Newman Government.
The move comes after Queensland recorded the biggest spike in vehicle thefts across the nation in 2018, contributing to a nearly 50 per cent rise in total vehicle thefts since 2014.
Latest NMVTRC figures revealed that Queensland vehicle thefts rose 12 per cent last year, with Victoria and South Australia the only other states to record an increase.
Brisbane, the Gold Coast and Logan were the top three local government areas for vehicle thefts nationally.
Holden Commodores and Toyota Hilux models were the most popular target for thieves in Queensland.
RACQ head of technical and safety policy Steve Spalding said the peak motoring body had been urging the Queensland Government to rejoin the NMVTRC as it had a proven record of reducing vehicle crime, which cost the state $131 million last year.
"When we left we were very concerned that we would see this problem come to light further down the track, whether it was after a few years or longer," Mr Spalding said.
Queensland is the only state not in the council, which collects vehicle theft data from all state governments and runs youth offender programs.
Police Minister Mark Ryan announced that police would enter a partnership with Queensland Fire and Emergency Services to deliver the expected $206,000 to rejoin the council.
"I thank QFES commissioner Katarina Carroll for the vital role she played in making this happen," he said.
Where cars are being stolen from
2018 2017 % change
Brisbane City 2,682 2,472 8.5
Gold Coast 1,910 1,689 13.1
Logan 1,343 1,099 22.2
Moreton Bay 980 822 19.2
Townsville 717 689 4.1
Cairns 582 732 -20.5
Sunshine Coast 565 483 17
Ipswich 541 523 3.4
Toowoomba 485 334 45.2
Mackay 341 323 5.6
Top motor vehicle theft targets in QLD, 2018
2017 2018
Holden Commodore VE 187 221
Toyota Hilux 132 177
Holden Commodore VY 100 135
Ford Falcon BA 117 127
Nissan Navara D40 100 119
Toyota Hilux 1998_2004 86 109
Holden Commodore VF 102 106
Toyota Hilux 2012_15 80 103
Holden Commodore VZ 70 102
Ford Ranger PX 44 91
Mazda 3 BK 93 89
Holden Commodore VX 96 88
Toyota Corolla ZRE182R 67 87
Mazda 3 BL 70 86
Nissan Pulsar N15 43 83
Ford Falcon FG 70 80
Holden Captiva CG 73 78
Holden Commodore VT 78 77
Mitsubishi Lancer CJ 65 76
Nissan Patrol Ute GU 47 76