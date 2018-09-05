Soccer elimination semi finals kick off Saturday

LEADING MAN: Cap Coast's Dylan Kussrow is expected to be a stand-out this weekend.

LEADING MAN: Cap Coast's Dylan Kussrow is expected to be a stand-out this weekend. Allan Reinikka ROK110818asoccer1

SOCCER: The CQ Premier League Division 1 is winding down for the season, with four teams eyeing off the two golden spots in the upcoming grand final.

Current third-placers on the ladder, Capricorn Coast FC, will be hitting the field in Yeppoon this Saturday in the elimination semi-final against Central FC.

The winner out of the match will go up against the losers of the major semi-finals clash against Frenchville and Clinton FC.

Cap Coast coach Shaun Janes said the team is confident after defeating Central 2-0 on home turf in their last face-off.

"It will be a tight game but we're certainly confident progressing into next week,” Janes said.

Despite knocking out the competition's other three teams - Bluebirds, Southside United and Nerimbera Magpies - Janes believed their current position on the ladder isn't as high as it could have been.

"I think our passing ability and the youth we have in our team [is a strength],” he said.

"It's a fairly experienced team... [everyone has] been playing 1st division for at least 12 months.

"We know each other pretty well... some players have been playing together for a good number of years.

This weekend will be a matter of "tactics” for the Cap Coast side.

"We'll be making sure our defences are in place, working on our passing game and finishing and set plays, and stopping Gareth Laurie, who's the leading goal scorer for the competition,” Janes said.

Directing the team about the field this weekend will be field leader Dylan Kussrow.

"He's been playing good soccer despite his years and he's crucial for our organisation and our defence in going forward,” Janes said.

"I think we're in good shape, especially after our nil-all draw against Clinton.

"We've just got to get through this weekend first ... one game at a time.”