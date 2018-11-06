Socceroo set to miss six weeks after sickening KO

Brad Jones was hospitalised after a sickening collision with a teammate

SOCCEROOS goalkeeper Brad Jones has left hospital with 'no major issues, just a concussion and some bruising' after a frightening head collision yesterday.

Jones, playing for Saudi Arabia club Al Nassr, was left unconscious for several minutes after accidentally colliding with the knee of a teammate while attempting to block a low cross.

Jones was stretchered off the field nearly ten minutes later and taken to hospital, where he was pronounced stable.

According to reports, Jones will be ruled out for up to six weeks, meaning he'll miss the Socceroos' upcoming friendlies against Lebanon and South Korea.

Jones joined the Saudi club in August after spending time at Feyenoord, Middlesbrough and Liverpool.

Absence from these friendlies comes at a poor time for Jones, with Socceroos boss Graham Arnold looking to decide his squad for January's Asian Cup.