Mooy’s ridiculous PL return

Aaron Mooy of Huddersfield Town is challenged by Andre Gomes of Everton

After 53 days on the sideline with a knee injury, Socceroos and Huddersfield star Aaron Mooy has made a stunning return.

The midfielder started on the bench in the Terriers' clash with Everton, their first under new boss Jan Siewert - a match that couldn't really have started worse for the rock bottom Premier League side. Richarlison struck the opener after just 129 seconds as the relegation battlers looked set for another chastening evening.

But Mooy's introduction on 55 minutes proved game-changing as the 28-year-old pulled the strings in the centre of the park. That said, Lucas Digne's 66th minute sending off certainly helped swing proceedings.

Mooy played just 35 minutes of the clash, and yet he was near universally recognised as the Terriers' man of the match in the 1-0 loss to the Toffees. He steered his time with a number of clever passes and came close to scoring as his well-struck free kick forced a strong save from keeper Jordan Pickford.

The Huddersfield Examiner rated the Aussie an 8 - the best among his teammates - for his showing, suggesting he "showed what a class act he is."

According to The Guardian, "Huddersfield improved when Mooy came on and he helped create his side's first clear chance by providing room for Terence Kongolo to cross from the left, only for Kachunga to head over."

Meanwhile online, Huddersfield fans swooned over their midfield maestro and were worried they could soon lose him.

"If tonight made us realise on thing, it's that my god we've missed Aaron Mooy," one fan tweeted.

Another added: "I'm really going to miss watching Aaron Mooy in a Town shirt."