AFTER a slow start to 2020, business had gained momentum at Nathan White Images until coronavirus began to cause panic in the region two weeks ago.

Nathan White is based in Rockhampton and the commercial photographer revealed he’d seen a shift in the amount of bookings coming in and those from his existing clientele.

“I have had a number of scheduled jobs cancelled or postponed for the foreseeable future due to the COVID-19 outbreak,” he said.

“Since then, social distancing has come into full effect and every day it seems there are new restrictions in place.”

Mr White said the virus had motivated him to look at new ways he could conduct his business “within the confines of the new normal”.

He’s now offering many workshop elements through Skype to connect with his clients from the safety of their homes.

Mr White said it was now important more than ever to support local businesses such as his.

“Without local support, our businesses will close and we will miss out on having easy access to some great services and products,” he said.

“The flow-on effect from this could have dire consequences for the local economy.”

Mr White said one of the biggest effects of the virus (he believed) would be on local tourism.

“With domestic and international travel bans in place, our local attractions, essential services and tourism operators will feel it the most,” he said.

Remaining optimistic, he hoped to give his customers the greatest outcome during every appointment.

Finally, Mr White started operating his business full time in January 2017.