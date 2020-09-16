‘Social distancing’ turns violent for teacher's aide

A PREGNANT mum who slapped a woman outside a Gympie CBD bank was placed on a good behaviour bond in Gympie Magistrates Court this week after pleading guilty to assault.

On May 26, Marissa Adeline Monteath, who said she goes by Marissa Nolan, arrived at the NAB bank in Mary Street after dropping her kids at school, but saw a woman she knew at the ATM.

The court heard the two had ongoing issues, and that Monteath, 27, initially tried to ignore the woman, who soon began yelling about social distancing.

Monteath, took two steps closer to the woman, who she said was screaming so loud she felt like she had to be closer in order to be heard.

Monteath claimed the woman then shoved her with two hands above her stomach, causing Monteath to become defensive as she had just recently found out she was pregnant.

The mum-to-be then slapped the woman across the face, knocking her glasses off, and then slapped her a second time near her left ear, before being led away by her partner.

The court heard Monteath had been screaming profanities at the victim and her partner, and did not believe she could handle the situation any other way.

A witness from five stores down told police she heard raised voices but Monteath had been more vocal, and she heard Monteath say something like "you pushed me, I'm pregnant" before slapping the woman.

Monteath's defence lawyer told the court the victim had provoked the fight by first yelling about social distancing, and by shoving Monteath.

Monteith also claimed the victim had a history of provoking her, and that in the past the woman had driven past Monteath's house and yelled at her and her children, and thrown things at the house.

Monteath was "utterly remorseful" and the court heard the assault was out of character for the volunteer teacher aide, and not premeditated but a retaliation.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said he accepted Monteath had been "provoked to a certain degree" and she was sentenced to a six month good behaviour bond of $400, and no conviction was recorded.