Social distancing won’t kill the fun

RESIDENTS and visitors to the Capricorn Coast are making the best of a difficult situation as social distancing becomes the new normal.

Wavelengths for Hair owner Cath Patullo said, for her, it is business as usual, although she has come up with her own unique way of staying safe.

“Our business is still doing around the same trade we did last year so far but I can see how the fear of catching coronavirus could have many people opting to stay home,” Cath said.

“We have a duty of care in the salons with hygiene, so we have stepped our routine up even further by constantly cleaning, although we were already cleaning benches, chairs, floors and our hands after each client to begin with so we really haven’t changed much.

“We can’t source face masks at the moment so I am getting someone to make some for us, which will be very unique.

“I believe people just need to be sensible and stay home if they are ill.

“Personally, I have decided to have a margarita every night to stave of the virus. The juice is good for you, the alcohol kills germs and the salt is good for your lungs.

“Now, this may not be a certified remedy but it’s working for me,” she said tongue-in-cheek.

“Things are likely to get worse, so we just need to support each other, be responsible and ride the wave.”

While coronavirus sweeps the world, childcare centre director Lydia Kennedy enjoyed a lovely day at Yeppoon Lagoon with her family last week and said she hoped it would not be the next casualty in the COVID-19 shutdowns.

“I’m from Rockhampton and love bringing my children here on days off,” Lydia said.

“While we have been here, we have watched staff at the Lagoon disinfecting handrails, tables chairs and other surfaces.

“I’m sure it is safe and sincerely hope it continues to be open to the public.

“I think it would be a bit extreme to close this facility down but if it happens in the interest of public safety then I agree it would be a good move.

“There are still plenty of things to see and do safely, such as going to the beaches or parks, taking a course or learning something new online and generally spending time out in the fresh air and sunshine.

“At the childcare centre, we are already preparing activity packs for children who are unable to come or on the off chance we are closed by government authorities. This is something everyone can do.”

Mum Melinda Kennedy, who is Australian born but currently living and working in New Zealand, said she was in a bit of a precarious situation not knowing whether to remain here with her family or head home to New Zealand.

“I came for a 10-day holiday prior to any of the 14-day self-isolation requirements being put in place but I will have to do the isolation period when I return to NZ,” Melinda said.

“I understand the need for quick action to keep everyone safe and to try to stop the spread of coronavirus.

“It will be very hard to go back to New Zealand to my job and my husband as I have my family here, including my mother who is 90 years old and is in a nursing facility.

“I’ve been spending time with my family while I have been here. It is terrible that we are all being affected by this virus that is sweeping the world but I think if we all take care of each other, are kind and respectful, and take the necessary steps to ensure our safety, such as washing hands, not have physical contact and follow all the specialist advice, we will all be fine.

“I understand people are a little fearful, but I do believe there are still plenty of things we can do to entertain ourselves without putting ourselves in jeopardy.

“Get outside and enjoy the environment, there are lovely beaches, parks and places to go.”