Social housing project named in honour of local legend Mimi

GRAND OPENING: James Mi Mi and Winston Mi Mi with Barry O'Rourke. Winston unveiled the plaque on behalf of the families and James spoke of Harry Mi Mi's life during Tuesday's opening of Harry Mimi Place. Contributed

AFTER doing so much good to provide housing for the less fortunate, the late Harry Mimi was honoured by having a social housing project named after him.

Colourful Rockhampton community member Mr Mimi did great work and was a friend to many in the Department of Housing for 13 years until he retired in 1997.

On Tuesday, his former colleague Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke Barry O'Rourke was proud to open Harry Mimi Place - a the $2.76 million eight-unit social housing project in Berserker, which supported 60 workers during construction.

Many of Mr Mimi's friends and 21 of his relatives travelled to the event from throughout Queensland.

Barry O'Rourke Member for Rockhampton said Mr Mi Mi (who passed away in 2015) was part of the Waka Waka first nation peoples.

"In his younger years, Harry played many sports in the region and when he was 17 he joined the Army. He was one of the first Australian solders to arrive in Vietnam, where he served for a year,” Mr O'Rourke said.

"In his later years he became well known locally for his colourful outfits and friendly character and it is wonderful to be able to have his name live on in the community with this complex named after him.”

Mr O'Rourke said four of the eight units in the development were fully accessible to assist people with mobility impairment with wider doorways and halls as well as handrails.

The Queensland Government spent $35.5 million to build 60 social housing dwellings in the CQ over five years.