Social justice advocate announces by-election candidacy

A Rockhampton-born social justice advocate on Thursday announced her candidacy in March’s division 3 by-election.

Deanna Beatson was born in Rockhampton and raised in Yaamba, moving back to town for

work where she met her husband of 35 years, Darren, with whom she has three children.

She and her family live in Nerimbera.

Ms Beatson and her husband worked for several years at the Lakes Creek Meatworks, and Ms Beatson went on to a career in the government and private sectors.

She described her career highlights: advocating for women and older people, consulting with government agencies on behalf of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, working in the Department of Justice and Attorney-General to help reduce the representation of Indigenous people in the criminal justice system.

Additionally, Ms Beatson was involved with a Queensland Institute of Medical Research project to do with Indigenous genomic research.

Her voluntary work extends to pro bono mediation services, acting as a Justice of the Peace, and fundraising for cancer research.

Ms Beatson said she had highly-developed mediation and conflict resolution skills, as well as an ability to communicate with a diverse range of people.

She said she was passionate about equitable social justice, a safe community, a healthy and sustainable environment, and Indigenous affairs.

Her election platform includes supporting Rockhampton’s economic growth and job creation, particularly by encouraging the council to make use of local resources.

“I believe that traditional values and families that share a stable and enduring bond are the

foundations for a caring and safer community,” Ms Beatson said.

“I am currently engaged in two separate roles, firstly as a consultant employed to develop

the innovative Reconciliation Action Plan for the Catholic Diocese of Rockhampton and

secondly as an intake officer with the Dispute Resolution Centre.”

“With your support, I will strive to continue the outstanding achievements of Cr Tony Williams by effectively advocating for projects and services for the division that deliver community cohesion, social wellbeing, thriving local business and jobs, as well as making our area an attractive place to live and raise your family.

“This will include the continued development of the many sporting fields, tourism activities

such as recreational fishing, parks and recreation, community and environmental initiatives

in addition to flood mitigation, improved roads and infrastructure upgrades.

“I will work very closely with the community and conduct regular engagements to make sure

that I hear and understand the issues that are important to you.”