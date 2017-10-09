Social media blown away by Rocky's identified flying object

A woman posted this picture in a Rockhampton Facebook group, saying it was her tent which had blown away in high winds.

ROCKHAMPTON residents had their eyes on the skies this afternoon as a wayward tent escaped a local backyard.

Soaring up and away from Norman Gardens, the tent caused a whirlwind of activity on Facebook after images of the identified flying shelter were shared on social media.

Charney Griffin, the missing tent's owner, has asked to have the tent returned should it land in someone else's yard.

The tent was last seen touching down around Farm Street.