Social media blown away by Rocky's identified flying object

ROCKHAMPTON residents had their eyes on the skies this afternoon as a wayward tent escaped a local backyard.
Soaring up and away from Norman Gardens, the tent caused a whirlwind of activity on Facebook after images of the identified flying shelter were shared on social media.
Charney Griffin, the missing tent's owner, has asked to have the tent returned should it land in someone else's yard.
The tent was last seen touching down around Farm Street.
- "Yep found it. Not a gust of wind my pet flying pig stole it," Bryce Sutton commented on the Facebook post.
- "It's up pretty high. I'll share your post in Townsville," said Eric Hayley.
- "We're not in Norman gardens anymore Toto," said Brooke Lindemann.
- "Can I borrow it if it lands in me [sic] yard," said Steven Tones.
- "Haha is it a bird, a plane, na [sic] mate that's a bloody tent," said Gary Murphy.