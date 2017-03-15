Social media hit: James is Askin for a fight

James Askin and Benjamin Bowes square up for their charity boxing match at the Gracemere Hotel this weekend.

YOU don't usually expect a story about two guys fighting in a pub to be positive - but these two are breaking the mould.

James Askin, who has no boxing experience, and friend Benjamin Bowes, current Australian Featherweight Champion, are going head-to-head this weekend in a charity boxing match.

The Gracemere Hotel showdown came to media attention after James posted a video of his intense, yet tongue in cheek training schedule in preparation for Saturday night which will raise money for the Leukaemia Foundation.

**WARNING: SOME COARSE LANGUAGE**

The video has garnered around 3000 views and shows the local personal trainer eating four raw eggs, which he swiftly vomits back up, doing sprints and hitting a punching bag with a photo of Ben's face on it.

All jokes aside, it's for a good cause with the money raised being donated to a woman doing the World's Greatest Shave - she will be shaving her head on the night.

"I'm a personal trainer and one of my clients is doing Shave for a Cure," James said.

"When Ben went away for his last match, I said when he gets back we could do a bit of a sparing match as a bit of a joke.

"Turns out people were interested in it and we decided to turn it into an event and hopefully make some money out of it."

As for the video, James said it's been giving the boys some much-needed attention to get their cause out there.

"As you can probably tell, I'm not much a boxer but I mean, I'm doing it (the video) purely for media coverage," he said.

"Both me and Ben have been throwing a bit of banter at each other over social media which has been getting a fair bit of attention from people.

"It's been getting heaps of hype over social media and people just talking about it in general.

"I've had random people asking me whether I'm James Askin and saying that they've seen me on Facebook."

Event Details

What: Charity boxing match for World's Greatest Shave

When: Saturday, March 18 from 7pm

Where: Gracemere Hotel

Cost: Free entry, but charity donations appreciated