Social worker says shop front is the answer to rising crime

ARSON ATTACK: Two cars were destroyed in an arson attack on the Yeppoon Rd early Sunday morning.

ARSON ATTACK: Two cars were destroyed in an arson attack on the Yeppoon Rd early Sunday morning. Contributed

EVELYN Carte made her words count at the Safety Forum at Yeppoon Town Hall with an impassioned plea for the community to find a better way to address the spike in juvenile crime on the Coast and beyond.

Known on the Capricorn Coast for her work in social welfare and as an Aboriginal and Torres Strait islander liaison, Ms Carte said this is a time for everyone to work together to achieve better outcomes for the entire community.

"We have a very united community which is important in dealing with these sorts of issues,” Ms Carte said.

"It's important that we don't all head in different directions because the way forward is to work together.

"We need a shopfront somewhere centrally located and flying all the flags. We need a culturally safe place where mentors can take a holistic approach to address not just the issues of crime but also family dynamics, social issues and anything else that influences these young peoples lives.

"We need to have a dedicated space where people of all races and cultures can feel comfortable. We need a better way.

"If you want positive outcomes you have to deal with the crisis at your front door.”