Socks and shoes: school supply time of year

Jack, Jo and Tom Kavanagh join the crowds at Officeworks in preparation for a new school year

Jack, Jo and Tom Kavanagh join the crowds at Officeworks in preparation for a new school year Jann Houley

HAVING boys in a row makes things easier when it comes to shopping for back-to-school supplies.

That's the advice Jo Kavanagh had to offer as she battled her way through the "crazy crowds" at Officeworks on Sunday.

"They grow out of uniforms every year but having three boys is handy for hand-me-downs," she said.

"They're pretty savvy when it comes to reusing their gear."

Jack starts Year 7 at Heights College in a few weeks and he's pretty excited about it.

"I'm looking forward to subjects like hospitality and home economics and manual arts," he said.

"I like to be doing stuff with my hands rather than sitting at a desk all day."

His brother Tom begins Year 11 this year while the oldest, Matthew, who still lives at home, enters second year engineering at CQUniversity.

Mrs Kavanagh, who works at Heights College, says some years supplies can get really expensive but this year's not too bad.

"The school supplies all their exercise books so that's nice.

"It's socks and shoes, things like that that need to be replaced, they go through them every year."

The boys enjoyed a holiday to the Gold Coast, hitting all the amusement parks over the summer holidays.

"We went with dad while mum was a work conference," they said.