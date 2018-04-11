Soil preservation field days

FITZROY Basin Association in conjunction with Cap Catchments and CHRRUP are inviting everyone to join them on their free Landscape Rehabilitation and Gully Erosion Field Days to learn more about preserving and protecting your property.

Fitzroy Basin Project Officer Erin Baldwin highlighted the importance of the field days in light of recent rain and extreme weather conditions.

"This April we will be showcasing the works undertaken by four Central Queensland graziers to address gully erosion over the last three years,” Ms Baldwin said.

"The four sites at Rubyvale, Capella, Dingo and Glenroy Crossing have worked extensively to combat soil erosion and are opening their properties to share information and tips with others.

"Interested parties will get to see the rehabilitation actions taken by their fellow landholders firsthand.

"They will learn about soil loss processes and the ways to recognise erosion on their property as well as how to construct a cheap, simple and effective porous check dam.

"They will gain practical tips on how to address erosion issues before they become a costly problem and learn methods and associated costs of various erosion management and rehabilitation options.

"Attendees will be able to learn from industry professionals in Natural Sequence farming and stream bank erosion management.”

RSVPs are essential and all attendees will need to bring a hat, sunscreen and a camping chair.

Morning tea, lunch and water will be supplied.