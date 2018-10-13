Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
On-site work on the Warwick Solar Farm began this week, and jobs are expected to be advertised soon.
On-site work on the Warwick Solar Farm began this week, and jobs are expected to be advertised soon.
Environment

SOLAR FARM: Opportunities in store as on-site work begins

marian faa
by
13th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

JOBS for Southern Downs residents in the building of the multi-million dollar Warwick Solar Farm are expected to come online in the next weeks, as on-site work begins.

Preliminary work to build a 154-hectare solar farm in Sladevale began this week after months of anticipation from the Warwick community.

The excavation of test pits and boreholes began this week, which will add to geotechnical information and shape the design of the solar farm.

Australian-owned solar developer Terrain Solar is in charge of building.

Once completed, the Warwick Solar Farm will be owned and operated by the University of Queensland for its 25-year lifespan.

Terrain Solar director Simon Ingram said a machines and staff would be working on site for up to 14 days.

Mr Ingram said the formal construction process was expected to start towards the end of the year.

Details will be provided in the coming weeks about how local businesses and jobseekers can become involved in the project.

For information, email info@terrainsolar.com

construction jobs sladevale terrain solar university of queensland warwick warwick solar farm
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    Sale of GKI development unleashes region's tourism potential

    premium_icon Sale of GKI development unleashes region's tourism potential

    Business Up to 1500 jobs for construction, then up to 300 ongoing operational jobs

    HOME GROWN: Neighbours share their love of dairy goats

    premium_icon HOME GROWN: Neighbours share their love of dairy goats

    News The does are milked every morning and night, by hand or machines

    'Sick of police harassing him' so breached bail 15 times

    premium_icon 'Sick of police harassing him' so breached bail 15 times

    Crime 'That (is) a snub to police; it's also a snub to the court.'

    Gran narrowly avoids time in jail for holding drug proceeds

    premium_icon Gran narrowly avoids time in jail for holding drug proceeds

    Crime The money was linked to an interstate drug syndicate

    Local Partners