Solar farm provides local jobs

MORE than 180 jobs were provided for local tradespeople during the construction of the Adani Renewables Rugby Run solar farm.

The farm has now reached mechanical completion but G&S Engineering managing director Mick Crowe still has about 80 local employees carrying out the electrical connection work at the Moranbah site.

Mick Crowe (right), managing director of G&S Engineering, inspects the wiring on the back of a solar panel with Ricardo Brotto, project engineer for Speciality Services, at the Adani Renewables Australia's Rugby Run solar farm. Emma Murray

Mr Crowe was pleased to be able to provide jobs to local workers after the Mackay company was awarded the six month contract eight weeks ago.

"Adani has a regional procurement strategy and G&S has a very strong electrical arm which helped us stand out," Mr Crowe said.

"We didn't have a previous solar project on our resume so we are happy to have this introduction to the renewable sector which is going to help this region well into the future.

"The industry has been quiet in the region for a while now and these type of investments by companies generate local jobs and sustainable power.

"I can't think of any downside to the project."

Established in 1995, G&S Engineering has a long history in the mining industry. Mr Crowe said coal mines were just as vital to the region as solar farms.

"I think solar has a big role to play in the future, but so does coal, wind and all forms of energy generation," Mr Crowe said.

"Hopefully, what we are doing here is bringing a sensible blend to make electricity more affordable to everyone in Queensland."

G&S Engineering electricians will spend the next six months connecting each electrical cable by hand on all of the 247,000 solar panels. More than 1.3 million galvanised zip ties will be used in the stringing the cables. Once the wiring is complete, the energy will connect to the main power grid.

Mr Crowe said although the work was repetitive, the six-month contract provided job security for employees.

"You don't often get projects that last for more than a few weeks, so jobs like this are fundamental to drawing people back to the region," he said.

"This additional level of economic activity in the region will keep us sustainable."

QUICK FACTS

Rugby Run solar farm project at a glance