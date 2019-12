A home's solar panels caught on fire this morning at Koongal.

A home's solar panels caught on fire this morning at Koongal.

EMERGENCY crews are on scene at a house in North Rockhampton where solar panels have caught on fire.

Neighbours tended to the fire at the Cavanagh Crescent home at Koongal, and attempted to extinguish it.

The panels are reportedly still smoldering and crews are working on isolating the power source to the panels.

There appears to be minimal damage to the property.