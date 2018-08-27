Solar panels the cause of fire, smoke in Rocky home

FIREFIGHTERS are investigating solar panels at a North Rockhampton home this afternoon following reports of a fire on the roof.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services media spokeswoman said they received the call to the Schmidt St, Frenchville address at 4.20pm.

Three crews are on scene "investigating possible flames that were seen coming from roof”.

It is understood was not a "fully-fledged fire”.

It was later confirmed the solar panels were the cause.

The owners were not home and crews were attempting to make contact.