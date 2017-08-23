Sold On - why the hipsters are heading for the Rocky CBD

CITY living in Rockhampton is more appealing than ever.

The smashed avo, chai latte sipping, laneway socialites are starting to move away from the suburbs and look to live in the CBD.

With the recent redevelopments to the second oldest city in Queensland, compounded by high rises set to be completed early next year - Rockhampton's future is set.

That's the view of Mr Real Estate principal agent Jayson Rayner who believes the city is making rapid strides forward.

"The riverbank redevelopment is an absolute positive and a long-time coming,” Mr Rayner said.

"The mayor and council have done the right thing and it is one of the best things we have to offer.

"For anyone visiting the town it is the first point of call and a gateway to a marvellous area. You wander down the new frontage, especially at night-time and it wonderfully captures the heritage look and feel of days gone by but also direction going forward.”

The Empire Apartment Hotel won a gold award at the 2015 Queensland Tourism Awards.

Mr Rayner, who was involved in high rises in his early days in the game, said Rockhampton was on a precipice of being a modern city.

He said new visitors to the region suddenly found a "wow factor” upon arrival.

The incoming high-rise apartments on Victoria Parade and William St secure Rockhampton's inner city living.

"It is interesting times, with the hospital ready to go, the riverbank done and Adani in the works, we are onto something very big,” he said.

"I love the inner city living and it is set to boom here.

"The idea of living in a city which wasn't so appealing in the past, is now more appealing than ever.

"This modern generation are starting to come in from the suburbs.

"Our future is bolstered and if it can be properly endorsed and propelled up to the next level, Rockhampton as a city will really start to mature.

"Hopefully then we can bring in the Myers and David Jones concepts which follow with jobs.

"Gee, suddenly we are starting to make a real impact.”

