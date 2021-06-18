Soldier accused of ‘lies’: court

Highly decorated SAS soldier, Ben Roberts-Smith arrives at the Federal Court on Friday. He is suing Nine's Newspapers for defamation. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Swift

Highly decorated SAS soldier, Ben Roberts-Smith arrives at the Federal Court on Friday. He is suing Nine's Newspapers for defamation. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Swift

Ben Roberts-Smith is accused of lying about key details of an assault mission where Nine claims he kicked an unarmed prisoner off a cliff and ordered his execution.

The elite soldier faced his second day of cross examination from Nine’s barrister Nick Owens SC, whose slow and deliberate questions struck a more confrontational tone by the afternoon.

The barrister accused Mr Roberts-Smith of lying about a radio transmission while on a mission in Darwan in late 2012.

Mr Roberts-Smith has denied Nine’s accusation he kicked the farmer, named Ali Jan, off a cliff in the presence of an interpreter and other soldiers.

He said he didn’t have an Afghan interpreter with him at that point in the mission, having sent them away at the request of another troop in Darwan.

“It was all a lie wasn’t it?” Mr Owens asked Mr Roberts-Smith.

“No,” Mr Roberts-Smith replied.

“It was a lie to conceal the fact you had an interpreter in the last compound,” Mr Owens put to him again.

“No.”

Mr Owens put to Mr Roberts-Smith he had “invented” details but also said he’d left one crucial point out - that there was a cliff in Darwan.

Mr Roberts-Smith said there was no nearby cliff from which he could have kicked Ali Jan.

Nine’s barrister showed him a photo of a steep drop which Mr Roberts-Smith said appeared to be seven to 10 metres in height.

But, the elite soldier said, that was not a cliff because it had a walking track running along it.

“A cliff is a cliff - and that’s not a cliff to me,” Mr Roberts-Smith said.

Ben Roberts-Smith has rebuked allegations he “lied” about details on a crucial mission. Picture: Department of Defence.

Court documents released this week confirmed Federal Assistant Defence Minister and former SAS commander Andrew Hastie is listed as a “likely” witness for Nine against Mr Roberts-Smith.

He is among 30 witnesses Nine will call in relation to their accusations that Mr Roberts-Smith was involved in six unlawful murders - amounting to war crimes - while deployed in Afghanistan.

According to court documents, one allegation is that Mr Roberts-Smith stood behind an SAS soldier known as Person 66 and ordered him to execute one of two Afghan prisoners in a field in Syahchow in October 2012.

The “blooding” of Person 66 is understood to be the subject of Mr Hastie’s evidence.

The court on Friday heard the then-Captain Hastie was the incoming Troop Commander who was sent out on that mission.

Liberal assistant minister Andrew Hastie is expected to give evidence for Nine against Ben Roberts-Smith. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Martin Ollman

“Mr Hastie has long been a commentator for the respondents and anti-my client,” Mr Roberts-Smith’s barrister Bruce McClintock told the court at the opening of the case last week.

“His outline (of evidence) offers nothing probative, except that when the mission was over, he saw Person 66 looking anxious and uncomfortable. There might be many reasons, after combat, why someone looked anxious and uncomfortable.”

Mr Roberts-Smith was questioned about the term “blooding” and said he hadn’t heard it or used it while in the SAS.

“I hadn’t heard that phrase until a few years ago when it was bandied around,” he said.

Person 66 is also listed as a likely witness for Nine.

Mr Roberts-Smith, on Friday, said he recalled parts of that mission, including throwing a grenade at two insurgents in a heavily wooded, agricultural area.

“Were you aware that (after this mission) a large number of local nationals were protesting civilians being killed?” Nine’s barrister Nick Owens SC asked.

“No, but that happened a few times, it could have been that mission,” Mr Roberts-Smith said.

Mr Roberts-Smith was not taken directly to the allegation of blooding by Nine’s barrister but said he couldn’t recall if there were any prisoners taken that day.

Ben Roberts-Smith denies “blooding” any rookies in the SAS. Picture: Department of Defence

The Victoria Cross recipient began his second day of cross examination by correcting evidence he’d given one day earlier about a bloody battle in an Afghanistan compound known as Whiskey 108.

Nine alleged Mr Roberts-Smith threw an unarmed Afghan with a prosthetic leg to the ground before shooting him about a dozen times with a machine gun.

Mr Roberts-Smith denied that version of events saying he shot the Taliban insurgent, who had come around a corner with a bolt action rifle, with two bullets before his machine gun failed.

A second SAS operator, standing nearby, shot a second insurgent seconds later, Mr Roberts Smith told the court.

Mr Roberts-Smith told the court on Thursday he dragged the man he killed back to the compound wall while the second SAS operator dragged the second insurgent.

On Friday he said he’d “reflected” on his evidence and realised it was wrong - the second SAS operator did not move the second insurgent’s body.

“He lay where he fell… it was a mistake in my evidence I felt I should correct,” Mr Roberts-Smith said.

The cross examination continues.

