Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The 16-year-old girl was allegedly smuggled in to the barracks.
The 16-year-old girl was allegedly smuggled in to the barracks.
Crime

Soldier charged with barracks rape of 16yo

by Patrick Billings
14th Feb 2019 7:32 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have charged an Australian Army soldier after he allegedly raped a 16-year-old girl at the Enoggera Barracks in Brisbane.

The teenager was allegedly raped on January 14.

Queensland police charged the man earlier today and he was bailed to appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court on February 26.

In a statement the Department of Defence said it was assisting police with inquiries.

"(The department) takes all allegations of unacceptable behaviour very seriously and investigates these matters thoroughly,"it said in a statement.

"As the matter is under investigation by the Queensland Police Service it would be inappropriate to comment."

editors picks queensland crime

Top Stories

    e-bikes to debut at Rocky three-hour cross country

    premium_icon e-bikes to debut at Rocky three-hour cross country

    Cycling & MTB About 70 solo, team riders expected at Seeonee Park event

    • 14th Feb 2019 6:34 PM
    Shock new accusations made against Robert Schwarten

    premium_icon Shock new accusations made against Robert Schwarten

    News Schwarten rejects allegations made under parliamentary privilege

    • 14th Feb 2019 6:31 PM
    Affair discovery leads to jail term over assault

    premium_icon Affair discovery leads to jail term over assault

    Crime He picked up his wife's phone one night and discovered messages

    • 14th Feb 2019 6:23 PM
    Is the Southern Great Barrier Reef QLD's best destination?

    premium_icon Is the Southern Great Barrier Reef QLD's best destination?

    News The SGBR has been featured prominently in tourism publications

    • 14th Feb 2019 6:00 PM