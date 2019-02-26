Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
File picture: The 16-year-old girl was allegedly smuggled in to the barracks.
File picture: The 16-year-old girl was allegedly smuggled in to the barracks.
Crime

Rape-accused soldier to remain on bail

by Nicole Pierre
26th Feb 2019 10:40 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE soldier accused of raping a 16-year-old girl at a Brisbane army base will remain on bail.

The man was charged with rape after allegedly sneaking a teenage girl into Enoggera Barracks, in Brisbaneâ€™s northwest, on January 14.

Police allege he snuck the woman into the base in the boot of his car and raped her.

The man, who can not be named for legal reasons, was not required to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Tuesday for the brief mention of the matter.

Magistrate Michael Quinn allowed the man to remain on bail until his next appearance on March 18.

He had previously been granted watchhouse bail shortly after being charged.

bail charged crime enoggera rape soldier

Top Stories

    Police reveal name of Yeppoon murder victim

    premium_icon Police reveal name of Yeppoon murder victim

    Crime The man had severe head injuries and was found dead on Friday

    • 26th Feb 2019 10:36 AM
    Labor outlines plans to protect subbies

    premium_icon Labor outlines plans to protect subbies

    Politics Scheme to create $4.5m Subbies Income Fund

    Divers trawl dam for little boy's memorial statue

    premium_icon Divers trawl dam for little boy's memorial statue

    Crime The statue was stolen from a park late last year

    • 26th Feb 2019 10:01 AM
    $1.5m claim for injury caused by sick cow at saleyards

    premium_icon $1.5m claim for injury caused by sick cow at saleyards

    Crime The sick cow had been transported from Clermont