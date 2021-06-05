Soldiers take part in live-fire tank exercise at Shoalwater

For the first time in two years, tanks and combat engineers supported infantry from 7th Combat Brigade in a live-fire exercise at Shoalwater Bay Training Area.

As part of Exercise Diamond Walk, troops from 6th Battalion, Royal Australian Regiment, conducted an offensive operation in M113 AS4 armoured personnel carriers, supported by M1A1 main battle tanks from 2nd/14th Light Horse Regiment (Queensland Mounted Infantry).

Tanks were used to engage targets while on the move, establishing an attack-by-fire (ABF) position.

From there, they coordinated concentrated fire using machine guns and 120mm armaments in close support of the infantry.

Engineers from 2nd Combat Engineer Regiment successfully used a breaching charge to overcome a barbed-wire obstacle, allowing the tanks and armoured personnel carriers to move through.

Private Matthew McMahon said working alongside tanks was a first for him and others in his battle group.

“Integrating with the tanks was such a surreal experience,” he said.

“It’s something not many of us have done before.

“During the conduct of the ABF, everyone jumped out to watch the tanks fire off some rounds from a safe distance. It created a lot of smiles on faces.”

Soldiers and tanks training during Diamond Walk.

Lieutenant Harrison Dowling of the Light Horse Regiment said it was a great opportunity to work alongside infantry.

“This was the first time for myself, after coming out of Royal Military College, working with infantry,” he said.

“These are the people we’d be working with in a real-life scenario, so any chance to get out training with them is really important; it’s good to come out and show infantry what it is that we do.”

Before conducting the live-fire exercise, a full day of ‘dry-fire’ – firing without ammunition – training was completed.

Lieutenant Dowling said the dry fire and planning were crucial.

“Integration is difficult, so the most important thing is not to plan in isolation, but to get all the troop leaders and platoon commanders and plan together to do some realistic and robust rehearsals,” he said.

Private McMahon said he was looking forward to the next combined, live-fire training serial.

“It’s definitely something that pumps everyone’s adrenaline,” he said.

“They get very excited, which gets them keen to work alongside the tanks.”

Exercise Diamond Walk runs until June 11.