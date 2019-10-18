Solicitor guilty of two criminal charges

A SOLICITOR who had his practising certificate cancelled last year has been fined $1000 for continuing to advertise and claim he was still in legal practice.

Alexander Kurschinsky, who ran a Logan area law firm, Kurschinsky Law, was yesterday found guilty of two criminal charges.

Kurschinsky's practising certificate was cancelled by Queensland Law Society in June last year and he is still facing disciplinary charges in a tribunal.

Brisbane Magistrate Belinda Merrin found that Kurschinsky advertised in July and August last year that he was entitled to engage in legal practice, when he was not.

Ms Merrin said Kurschinsky, while personally involved in court proceedings, sent letters under Kurschinsky Law letterhead, identifying himself as the law firm's principal

She also found him guilty of representing that he was entitled to practice law, from August last year to May 24 this year.

Kurschinsky sent letters to the Land Titles Office, under Kurschinsky Law letterhead, naming himself as principal, in relation to other matters he was personally involved in.

He also maintained a Kurschinsky Law website, representing that he was still entitled to engage in legal practice as a lawyer, after his practising certificate was cancelled.

Ms Merrin fined Kurschinsky $1000, but did not record a conviction.

She said while there was a level of persistence in Kurschinsky maintaining the law firm website, no clients were disadvantaged and there was no financial reward involved.

Ms Merrin ordered Kurschinsky, who did not appear for the sentence, to pay the Legal Services Commission's costs of $1500.

Kurschinsky is facing eight disciplinary charges in the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal.

Three relate to his appearance on behalf of a client before Federal Circuit Court Judge Salvatore Vasta in Brisbane in 2017.

It is alleged in one charge that he is not a fit and proper person to engage in legal practice because of his conduct in that court.

Kurschinsky failed to release funds, held under his control, to a woman, after being ordered to do so by Judge Vasta, the charge alleges.

He is also charged with making false and misleading statements to Judge Vasta in court and sending emails containing false and misleading statements to the judge's associate.

He also is charged with disciplinary offences over allegedly failing to comply with requests from the Legal Services Commissioner.

Other charges allegedly relate to the movement of money from his law firm's trust account to other accounts he controlled.

Kurschinsky failed to appear at some previous mentions of the case and he did not appear at the disciplinary hearing last week.

QCAT president, Justice Martin Daubney, has reserved his decision.