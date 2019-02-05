Solicitor promoted after only 19 months back in the business

AFTER spending several years raising her children, Rockhampton solicitor Nicole Collins has worked her way up to firm associate after only 19 months back in the business.

Mrs Collins, who has spent most of her life in Rockhampton and works as a solicitor at Rees R and Sydney Jones, was promoted by the Partners of the firm to the position of Associate of the firm last Friday.

The 40-year-old mother of four said she was very excited and pleased with the promotion.

"To have the Partners acknowledge I was doing the job quite well and in such a short space of time was a big thrill, especially given I was juggling four children in primary school at the time,” she said.

"I was hopeful that I would be appointed an Associate one day, however it occurred a little sooner than I had anticipated which was very pleasing to me.

"I am very pleased with my progression in the firm and the recognition of the Partners' trust and faith in me. I am happy to be practising law again, but I don't regret taking the time off to spend with my children.”

Mrs Collins said her new role will involve similar work to what she has been doing, however, she will be more involved with mentoring the younger lawyers who are learning their craft.

She said that becoming a solicitor was not something she had wanted from a young age however in her final year of high school the idea of becoming a solicitor appealed to her. It wasn't until she started practising law that she realised how much she enjoyed it.

In 1999 Mrs Collins completed her law degree and worked as a solicitor for six-and-a-half years.

She then moved to Middlemount with her husband for his employment and so that he could work on his father's cattle property and she found employment at Anglo Coal Australia, working for the contracts department.

The couple had four children in five years, which resulted in her stepping away from working life and law for seven years to raise her children.

The family moved back to Rockhampton in June 2017, after accepting the job offer at Rees R and Sydney Jones.

She said she was apprehensive at first, unsure if she would handle the workload after having all those years off and juggling four children.

"I always enjoyed practising law, I didn't realise how much until I came back,” she said.

"Rees R and Sydney Jones are very accommodating of the fact that I have four children.

"Coming back to work was something I always wanted to do once the kids were older, and my youngest started primary school last year.

"I did wonder whether I would be able to manage, but I have. I am very lucky I have huge family support.”

Mrs Collins also said it was thanks to her dad, top Rockhampton bookie Vince Aspinall, that she made the decision to return to work as a solicitor.

"I was halfway through a teaching degree when I got the offer with Rees R and Sydney Jones and I didn't know whether I was going to take it or not,” she said.

"I was worried about the children and Dad really encouraged me to take it, saying he and mum would be there for the children and would pick them up from school.

"I never could have done this job without the support of my husband Jarvis and my parents' help.”

Ms Collins grew up in a very commercially minded household where everyday conversation would revolve around her dad's business and commerce, not to mention the horses.

"My parents certainly gave me an insight into the commercial world,” she said.

"I used to work for my dad at the greyhounds on a Thursday night and at the races every Saturday as a bookmaker's clerk.

"Dad had convinced me that I should buy a house and I needed the extra money to be able to do that.

"He is very commercially savvy because this was right before the boom.”

When she is not hitting the books or drowning in paperwork Mrs Collins spends her free time with her husband and her four children, who are all heavily involved in sport.

Looking forward, she said she would love to be a partner in the firm.