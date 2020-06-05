Menu
CREATIVE: Artist Bindi Waugh with some of her ‘Light Totem’ works that are part of the Nugu Guwan exhibition. Picture: Jann Houley
Solo show a major success for CQ artist

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@capnews.com.au
5th Jun 2020 7:00 AM
GALA Gallery is back after COVID-19 restrictions were lifted this week, allowing it to finally open the highly anticipated solo show from indigenous artist, Belynda (Bindi) Waugh.

Entitled Nugu Guwan – translated from traditional Bundjalung language meaning ‘Black Rain’ – her works centre around the recent devastation of fires that ravaged the country at the beginning of the year.

“I really wanted to create something thought-provoking,” Ms Waugh said.

“It’s an attempt to introduce a different way of looking at things.”

Ms Waugh explained that imagery which initially looked like figures was actually representative of shadows.

“We all cast a shadow – we’re all in this together,” she said.

With lockdown restrictions easing, the show, originally set for April, will now open on Saturday, 13 June with three back-to-back, COVID-friendly events.

The first has shaped up to be a sellout show and the rest are filling fast.

“It’s very exciting to see people supporting artists, especially during this time,” said gallery director Tracey Siddins.

“We have already pre-sold a number of works from Bindi’s show and we haven’t even opened yet – it’s just remarkable.

“But it goes to show that even in the darkest of times, art is an important form of healing and recovery, and provides solace and therapy during times of stress, whether you are making it or consuming it.”

Due to the popularity of the show, another two works have been added to the catalogue to meet demand.

For more information and to secure a ticket to the opening head to www.galagallery.com.au.

