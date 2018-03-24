Solution to CQ's blasted hole in road has long delay

THE solution to the problem with a hole in a Central Queensland mining community road has a delay time stamp of 15 months attached.

Vital haulage route and local thoroughfare, Gibihi Rd, was torn up during a routine mine blast on November 9, to the peril of locals whose detour via Kianga Rd is four times the distance.

Investigations uncovered cracks extending from 60m to 90m in the underlying rock beneath the road from "legacy mining operations", and Gibihi Rd was subsequently deemed "extremely unstable" and a "non-viable" to re-open.

Anglo American's Metallurgical Coal business CEO David Diamond, provided an update on Dawson mine road access option review at a community meeting in Moura on Wednesday.

Anglo American conducted a range of road options focus groups to understand road usage and community requirements since the last community meeting.

Given the inability to restore Gibihi Road (option 2) due to ongoing geological instability, community feedback has presently indicated the preferred road option is a new Three Chain Road (green line in above image), which would travel across Dawson mine's northern pits. Expected design and construction schedule for this option would be about 15 months.

"Thank you to the 120 members of the community who participated in our focus groups. These have been an integral part of our approach and all feedback was included in our options analysis,” said Mr Diamond said.

"This has also formed a key part of our commitment to helping to create a long-term sustainable future for Moura.”

Anglo American is working with Banana Shire Council to ensure the best solution is reached. A number of options have been canvassed and reviewed (pictured).

The options to addressing the closed Gibihi Rd after mining blasts cracked the road. Options created by Anglo American working with Banana Shire Council. Anglo American

Anglo American will continue to work with the Banana Shire Council and other stakeholders to progress detailed consideration of the options, with a view to coming to a final decision as soon as possible. We encourage community members with additional feedback to contact us at: dawson.community@angloamerican.com and the progress will be widely shared with all stakeholders including community members.

Anglo American is also undertaking improvement earthworks along Kianga Road (blue line in above image) to assist with additional traffic during this interim period and is helping to monitor the road to ensure people are able to travel safely along it.

Ernst and Young continues to work with Anglo American to assess the social impacts of the closure of Gibihi Road. They have met with over 188 people in the community. We expect over the next few weeks to have concluded these discussions and have considered the impacts of the road closure. We will be contacting people who participated in consultations directly to inform them of next steps.

Anglo American also provided an update on Gibihi Road and confirmed all blasting has been carried out in accordance with mine procedures and requirements, and that radar monitoring has shown no further movement. Due to the instability of the area, the road remains closed and in an exclusion zone, which has remained in place since the blast occurred.

Anglo American is committed to working with Banana Shire Council in finalising the longer term solution and will continue to consult closely with the community to restore access through the mining lease as soon as possible.