Solve Stockland’s ‘riddle’ to get mum special gift

Window-shopping for a gift during busy Mother's Day are Krist Vella 38, Yasmina Alegre 30, Giselle Vella 12, Ace Vella 11 and Riley Harrison 13. Picture: Glenn Hampson

If you’re stuck deciding what to get mum this Mother’s Day, Stockland Gladstone and Rockhampton have devised a fun way to surprise her with something special.

The “Riddle Me This” campaign devised in conjunction with Host/Havas adds a gamification element, by turning Stockland’s top gift ideas into fun riddles on Spotify that mums can browse, select and send to people of their choosing.

Stockland general manager, Customer and Group Marketing Ben Allen said mums and families could have fun choosing a gift with “Riddle Me This”.

“The intent behind this year’s campaign was to help mums tell their loved ones what they want or need in a fun way, all without actually saying a word themselves,” he said.

“For instance, Even when the sun’s down, I’m still in light. When people come over, mum

puts me in sight. A match brings me to life, wind puts me to sleep. My smell is beautiful; one

mum loves to keep.”

Solve a fun riddle to find out what mum wants this Mother’s Day with Stockland’s “Riddle Me This” campaign.

Mr Allen said “Riddle Me This” would make Mother’s Day gift purchases fun for all the family.

“We think customers are going to love the challenge of working out what mum really wants and will appreciate knowing exactly what to purchase this Mother’s Day,” he said.

“We know this has been a challenging year, so wanted to ensure that this year’s campaign

not only alleviates some of the pressures customers may feel around what to purchase, but

also provides them with a fun way to browse product categories available at retailers within

their nearest Stockland town centre before heading to the shop.”

Host/Havas Executive Creative Director Jon Austin said “Riddle Me This” took the panic out of getting a gift and made it enjoyable.

“As someone who once rummaged through our family’s garage and found my mum an old lint remover for Mother’s Day, I loved this insight the moment I saw it,” Mr Austin said.

“We’ve had great fun working with Stockland and bringing this to life.

“Hopefully, it leads to a downward trend in broken lint removers and other garage-sourced gifts.”

Localised Mother’s Day gift guides feature on your nearest Stockland website, plus inspirational stories from mums and recipes for the whole family, which includes a bespoke cake baked by Stockland Ambassador and professional chef, Miguel Maestre.

For more information or to browse the special Mother’s Day gift guides on your local Stockland website visit www.stockland.com.au/mum.

